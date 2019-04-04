|
|
Marilyn Hughes Manson
- - Marilyn Hughes Manson, 87, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Born in Hastings, Nebraska to Andrew and Marguerite Varner Hughes, she later moved to and attended high school in Sioux City, Iowa. Marilyn began her university studies at Iowa State University but transferred to the University of Arizona her junior year. At the UofA she studied child development and performed as a majorette. More importantly, she met the love of her life, Thomas Wallace Manson. Marilyn and Tom married following Tom's graduation and moved to Fort Knox, Kentucky where he served in the Army. Once Tom completed his service, they decided they never again wanted to live where it snowed and promptly moved to Phoenix, where they resided for the rest of their lives. Marilyn was active in the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and also supported many children's organizations including Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She also served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, a Foster Care Review Board member and was the Founder and President of the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, an organization dedicated to funding activities, experiences and college scholarships for foster children. Marilyn was a ray of sunshine with an undeniably positive attitude and while some may have thought her a Pollyanna, those who knew her well found she had a backbone of steel when it came to protecting the people and causes she loved. The light of her life was her family, and her presence, spirit and her radiant smile will shine for them forever. Marilyn is survived by her three children, Thomas M. Manson (Jane), Cynthia M. Heher (Bill), Michael S. Manson (Lyndel), her grandchildren Will and Curt Heher, Mak, Ian and Scotlyn Manson, and Robert and Christy Parker, and her five great grandchildren, McKenna and Harper Heher, and Ashley, Hailey and Michael Parker. In lieu of services or gifts, the family requests that donations in Marilyn's honor be sent to the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, 360 E. Coronado Rd, Suite 190, Phoenix, AZ 85004.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 4, 2019