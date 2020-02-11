|
|
Marilyn Jean Smith
Phoenix - Marilyn Jean Smith, 79, of Phoenix, AZ went to be with her Lord and Savior February 6, 2020. She was the widow of Edward G. Smith Sr.; they shared 51 years together. Born in Oklahoma City, OK, she was the daughter of Clayton & Lucille (Sallee) Hicks. She was a Majorette in the band and graduated from Capital Hill High School in Oklahoma City, OK. She later graduated from Cosmetology School and became a hair stylist. She had her own business for 25 years and truly enjoyed every minute of it. Marilyn was a strong Southern Baptist, an amazing wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. To know her was to love her, and anyone who had the pleasure, did. Her commitment and love for her husband, children, grandchildren was legendary. She is survived by her brother, John Craig Hicks Sr. of Broken Arrow, OK, her son's Edward G. Smith Jr (Sherri), William B. Smith, daughter's Tamara J. Brown, Vana M. Karstetter (David), 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The viewing and funeral service will be held on February 18th at Hansen's Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd., beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020