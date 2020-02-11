Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Jean Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Jean Smith Obituary
Marilyn Jean Smith

Phoenix - Marilyn Jean Smith, 79, of Phoenix, AZ went to be with her Lord and Savior February 6, 2020. She was the widow of Edward G. Smith Sr.; they shared 51 years together. Born in Oklahoma City, OK, she was the daughter of Clayton & Lucille (Sallee) Hicks. She was a Majorette in the band and graduated from Capital Hill High School in Oklahoma City, OK. She later graduated from Cosmetology School and became a hair stylist. She had her own business for 25 years and truly enjoyed every minute of it. Marilyn was a strong Southern Baptist, an amazing wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. To know her was to love her, and anyone who had the pleasure, did. Her commitment and love for her husband, children, grandchildren was legendary. She is survived by her brother, John Craig Hicks Sr. of Broken Arrow, OK, her son's Edward G. Smith Jr (Sherri), William B. Smith, daughter's Tamara J. Brown, Vana M. Karstetter (David), 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. The viewing and funeral service will be held on February 18th at Hansen's Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd., beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now