Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Larson


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Larson Obituary
Marilyn Larson

Marilyn Larson, age 97, joined with the Lord on March 5, 2020. She was born in Alabama in 1922 to an old southern family well-known in Alabama and Florida. Her grandfather was an attorney who became Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama and went on to serve as a member of the US House of Representatives. She was preceded in death by her brothers Frank, John and George and her daughter Lea. Marilyn married Robert Larson, a Captain in the Army Air Corps, in 1943, and had three children, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A memorial and internment service will be held on Friday, March 13, at 11 AM at Green Acres, 401 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, AZ. Donations can be made to the Shepherd of the Hills Church, or to a , please visit www.greenacresmortuary.net
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now