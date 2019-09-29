|
Marilyn Louise Homer
- - June 12, 1936 - June 8, 2019
Marilyn Louise Homer, a devoted wife of 63 years, passed away peacefully the evening of June 8th 2019, with her Husband Richard, daughter Jill, and Son Doug at her side. Marilyn had a fierce passion for living life to its fullest, this loving family matriarch was an inspiration to her family and those around her. Marilyn loved to travel. She was an avid golfer and loved to play with her husband Dick, children and girlfriends. They often would play up in Heber, AZ while visiting their cabin in Forest lakes. They would often stop for lunch at Junes Café on their way back home. Marilyn loved cabin life. You could find her and Dick most weekends spending time up at their cabin going for walks, reading a good book or just relaxing on the porch swing with the family dog on her lap. A devoted Christian, Marilyn battled Alzheimer's Disease for over 12 years. She is survived by her husband Richard, sister Jeannie Stewart (Dennis), brother Larry Moore, sons Bruce Homer (Michele), Doug Homer (Leanne) and daughter Jill Salomon (Terry). Marilyn is also survived by 6 grandchildren Nic, Krista, Jake, Whitney, Zac, Max, and 1 great grandchild Sylvi Kate Homer.A service will be held at Broadway Christian Church, 7335 E. Broadway Rd, Mesa AZ 85208. on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers family requests contribtions to the .
