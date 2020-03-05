|
|
In Loving Memory of
My Mother-in-Law
Marilyn Lupinski
March 5, 1938 - November 8, 2017
Her daughter Darice was blessed to be by her side for her last 7 years. She was a very fun loving, caring, bright mother, grandmother and friend. She is truly missed by our family Mike, Darice, Matt, Stacey, Samantha, Wyatt, Westley Edison, Jennifer, Steven, Logan, Keegan, Tobin, Tatum Crawley and friends. Marilyn worked for Sentry Ins and belonged to the St. Bernard Club for many years.
We all take part in the celebration of her life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 5, 2020