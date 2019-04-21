|
|
Marilyn M. Hutcherson
- - 94, passed away in her sleep on April 12, 2019, with her husband of over 52 years at her bedside in La Conner, WA. The probable cause of her death was due to complications resulting from a hiatal hernia.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Charles W. (Bill) Hutcherson whom she said was "the love of her life." Our mother had four children from a prior marriage; and two step children: Gene O. Larson (Joey), Douglas A. Larson, Dana K. Williams, Janis A. Williams; and Susan D. Bressler (Lloyd) and Gary L. Hutcherson. There are five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. The grandchildren are Michelle N. Thevaos (Will), Robert B. (Bobby) Williams, Corbin A. Craik, Michael W. Williams (Rebecca), and Andrew T. Williams.
Marilyn Mae Hutcherson was predeceased by her parents Raymond S. and Hazel M. (Luff) Busk, and the husband of her four children, Otis M. Larson.
Marilyn was born in Glencoe, MN, the only child of a railroad station agent and a former school teacher and homemaker. She was schooled in Glencoe and played solo cornet in the high school band and sang in the school and church choirs. After her graduation in 1942, she enrolled in the nursing program at the University of Minnesota. During her sophomore year she joined the Cadet Corps, established in 1943 to train more nurses during WWII. She spent the last part of the war at Camp Carson in Colorado Springs, CO, where she celebrated VE and VJ days as well as her graduation as a registered nurse. Our mother remained proud of her wartime service for the rest of her life.
After the war Marilyn returned to Minneapolis and nursing, where she eventually became the head nurse of neurology in one of the programs established by the world renowned neurologist Dr. A.B. Baker of the University of Minnesota. In the Spring of 1951 our mother left nursing to marry Otis Larson, a pharmacist, and to begin a family in Wahpeton, ND. By 1960 the family had grown to four children and moved to Phoenix, AZ, where Otis opened the Capitol Drugstore and built a new home, but then unexpectedly died of a heart attack on July 4, 1962.
As a widowed mother, in 1963 Marilyn returned to nursing in order to support her family. Later that year she became the head nurse of the 6th floor for the Barrow Neurological Institute located at St. Joseph's Hospital. While at Barrow, she attended neurological nursing conferences and delivered speeches on patient care in the U.S. and overseas. A few of her notable patients included Senator Barry Goldwater, comedian Jimmy Durante, and baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dizzy Dean. During her 20-year career, she served as a mentor to many nurses and as a role model to aspiring young women.
She met Bill Hutcherson in December 1965 at a dance in Encanto Park, and they married on April 21, 1966. She had met the love of her life. He was a handsome, energetic man, and a good husband and father, who worked at Arizona Public Service as an electrical engineer.
After their retirements in the mid 1980s, they spent winters in Phoenix and summers in La Conner, WA. Entertaining and visiting family and friends were our mother's first loves, though she became an avid landscape painter and enjoyed fishing and crabbing in the waters around La Conner. She and Bill visited all 50 states in their motorhome, as well as traveling in Scandinavia, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
Our mother was the heart and soul of our family; she was a strong woman of heroic stature who will be missed by all who knew her. And they also would tell you that she and her husband led good lives.
Our family expresses its deepest gratitude to the staff at Hospice of the Northwest for their six months of devoted care. Daughter Jan Williams and son Gene Larson couldn't have cared for their mother without the unwavering support of the hospice staff. A celebration of our mother's life is planned to take place at a future date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019