Phoenix - Marilyn M. Palmer (Kasbaum) was born December 13, 1924 in LaPorte, Indiana and passed away on January 2, 2020, 95 years of age. Marilyn started her career as an RN working at Saint Luke's Hospital in Chicago, Illinois while her then fiancé, Lowell Palmer was a pilot in WWII.

She moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1965 with her family. Marilyn led a full life being active in the United Methodist Church and in her Delta Theta Tau Sorority. She was a long time member of the Phoenix Zoo and volunteered doing puppet shows for the children. She also belonged to Walk About Arizona, a walking club. She retired from nursing at age 78.

Marilyn loved to travel and had many adventures from Australia to Italy and Hawaii to name a few. She also loved to knit and made baby hats for the preemies at Scottsdale North Hospital.

Marilyn is survived by her five children; Jim Palmer (Linda), Judy Hood (Tim), Leslie Rutherford (Tommy), Laura Von Hatten (Bill), and Sandy Palmer along with her 29 grand and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lanette Passman in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was a loving, caring soul and touched so many lives. She will be truly missed. May she sleep in heavenly peace.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
