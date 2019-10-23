|
Marilyn Macdonald Cottrell Haws
Janesville, WI - Marilyn Macdonald Cottrell Haws was born March 19, 1929, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Ralph A. and Frieda Zundel Macdonald, and passed away October 20, 2019, in Janesville, Wisconsin.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, 6-8 pm, with services on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 am both will be held at Bunker Family Funeral Home - Garden Chapel, 33 N. Centennial Way Mesa, Arizona. Interment will be at City of Mesa Cemetery
