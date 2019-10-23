Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 964-8686
Marilyn Macdonald Cottrell Haws

Marilyn Macdonald Cottrell Haws Obituary
Marilyn Macdonald Cottrell Haws

Janesville, WI - Marilyn Macdonald Cottrell Haws was born March 19, 1929, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Ralph A. and Frieda Zundel Macdonald, and passed away October 20, 2019, in Janesville, Wisconsin.

A viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, 6-8 pm, with services on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 am both will be held at Bunker Family Funeral Home - Garden Chapel, 33 N. Centennial Way Mesa, Arizona. Interment will be at City of Mesa Cemetery

To view the entire obituary, please go to www.bunkerfuneral.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
