Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Gilbert, AZ
Marilyn Pell


1940 - 2019
Marilyn Pell Obituary
Marilyn Pell

Mesa - Marilyn Georgia Lee Pell, 79, of Mesa, AZ passed away October 23, 2019. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on September 19, 1940. Marilyn graduated from West Tech High School and received an Associate Degree in Psychology from West Virginia State University. She was married to Aldon Lee Pell, Sr. on May 29, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio. Marilyn worked in the engineer administration for Dow Chemical for 28 years. She was a member of The Optimist International, Childhood Cancer organization and had a passion for helping others. She is survived by daughters Georgia Pell and Sheri Wickersham (David) and sons Aldon L. Pell Jr. (Andrea) and Edward McIntire (Beth); grandchildren John F. Rodkey, Jr. (Angie), Ryan Rodkey, Shelby Cheraso, Aldon L Pell, III, Taylor Ann, Katy McIntyre; great-grandchildren Hunter, Caleb, Samantha, Landon, Preston and Willow; siblings Patricia Jackson of Queen Creek, AZ and Jocelyn Discawicz of Port Orange, FL. Marilyn was a very loving and caring aunt, cousin and godmother. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Marilyn's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Children's Cancer Research or the Kidney Foundation. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Gilbert on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. For additional information, please visit www.greenacresmortuary.net
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 6 to Nov. 17, 2019
