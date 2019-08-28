Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
11211 Michigan Ave
Youngtown, AZ 85363
(623) 979-7111
Marilyn Rowan
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
1936 - 2019
Marilyn Rowan Obituary
Marilyn Rowan

Phoenix - Marilyn Rowan, 83, passed peacefully in her sleep on August 23, 2019. Marilyn was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Willard and Tillie Marsman. She and her husband moved to Arizona in 1960.

Marilyn is predeceased by her parents, her husband John Rowan Jr., her sons Willard and Duane and her daughter Wendy Rowan. She is survived by her step daughters June Egan and Shirley Reynolds; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. The passing of Duane in December and Wendy in April has been very difficult for Marilyn and she was looking forward to joining them and her Lord in Heaven.

Services will be held at Advantage Golden Door Mortuary. 11211 W Michigan Avenue, Youngtown, AZ on Friday August 30. Visitation is at 11:00 am, Service will be at 12:00. Interment will be at Sunland Memorial Park Cemetery, 15826 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 28, 2019
