Marilyn Vidourek
Scottsdale -
Chandler-Marilyn Ann Vidourek, 78, passed away on March 18th, 2019, she was born in Hamilton, OH on May 28th, 1940. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years Herbert, brother Mel (Rosemary), brother Mike (Victoria), daughter Angela, son Christopher (Laura), son John, daughter Michelle, 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by daughter Susan, and granddaughter Natasha. Viewing is at 10:30am at St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church @1030 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257. Rosary to be prayed at 11am with Mass to follow at 11:30am. The burial is to take place after Mass @ Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1562 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019