Marilynn Ann Thrash
1935 - 2020
Marilynn Ann Thrash

Phoenix - Marilynn Ann Snyder Thrash of Phoenix died August 4, 2020. She was born June 1, 1935 in Rome, New York. She was married to James (Jack) Thrash on March 17, 1956. Marilynn worked at Arizona Board of Regents until her retirement. She is survived by her husband Jack, and their children and spouses, Jacque (Rev. Beck) Goldbeck of Manitowoc, WI, Jill (Rex) Mauthe of Cary, NC, and Tracey (Larry) Stephens of Buckeye, AZ. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Cora Snyder, her sister Joan Fox and brother-in-law Jamie. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will take place in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014 or to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 5105 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013, in memory of Marilynn S. Thrash. Arrangements are being handled by A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary.






Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
