Phoenix - MARIO PHILIP CARLINO BELOVED DOCTOR OF VISION



Dr. Mario Philip Carlino died May 2, at his Phoenix home. His wife and children were by his side.



Carlino was an ultimate optimist and Optometrist. A Doctor who provided vision care to the eyes of thousands over 50 years of practice. Regarded for his brilliant mind, intuitive instincts and colorful humor, Dr. Carlino was affectionally known by his patients as "Doc."



Born August 7, 1937 in Italy, Mario Philip was the son of Mary and Angelo Carlino and brother to Dominic and Salvatore. His journey took him from his birthplace to New Jersey to Indiana. In 1960, Carlino moved his young family to Colorado and later to their ultimate home in The Valley of the Sun.



Mario Philip had a life-long joy of sports. He missed few New York Yankee games since his childhood. He loved delicious food and singing every morning. A favorite song was "My Way." He lived his life like the lyrics. His family recall him regularly declaring, "every day is Christmas. While he was admired by many as being "larger than life," Mario Philip was also an incredibly private man.



He was the proud and loving father of Michelle Carlino Brown, Cristina Carlino and Mark Carlino.



He was the grandfather of seven: Sarah Watson Vrabac. Emily Watson, Matt Carlino, John Watson, Jack Carlino, Cate Carlino and Grace Gaustad. He was also great grandfather to Charlotte Vrabac.



Mario Philip is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth and first wife and mother of his children, Patricia Carlino.



Services are being privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. In memory and gratitude for their incredible support and care given to Mario Philip and family during the final week of his life.



Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019