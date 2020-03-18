|
Mario Tommasino
Scottsdale - Mario Tommasino, 85, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home. He leaves behind his precious wife Italia Tommasino, whom he was married to for 61 years, sons Louis, Alex, daughter Gina, grandchildren, Michael Mario, Shaina, Matthew, Natalie, Brandon Anthony, and Nicolas. He leaves many relatives in Italy, Australia and Pittsburgh, PA. He was born on August 15, 1934 in Coreno, Italy, a small village town located in the south of Rome. Mario trained to be a barber in Italy. On September 10, 1959 he married his childhood sweetheart Italia Tommasino. In 1962, Mario immigrated following his wife Italia to the United States. Mario and Italia started their family in Cleveland, Ohio and had three children Louis, Anthony, and Gina. Mario worked as a barber and eventually opened his own barbershop. In 1965 Mario and Italia moved to Colorado where the family grew up. Their fourth child, Alex was born in Denver. Mario later moved to Arizona where he opened an Italian restaurant in Kingman, Arizona and a barber shop in Scottsdale, Arizona. His entrepreneurial spirit helped and made him proud of being an American. Mario enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing in Colorado, hunting and remodeling his childhood home in Coreno, Italy. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mario represented what America was about, a proud immigrant who came to the US with nothing and, through hard work, was successful and raised a beautiful family.
