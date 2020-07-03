Marion "Kate" Cullen



Marion Catherine Cullen (Davis), known to all of her friends and family as Kate Cullen, passed away Saturday, June 20th after a long battle with cancer at the age of 75. She was surrounded by her family.



Born and raised in Jackson, MI. She was the youngest of three sisters, survived by Margaret Gibbons of Tiffin, OH and Marilyn McCarthy of Phoenix, AZ.



Kate graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Monroe and Marygrove College in Detroit, Michigan.



Kate spent most of her life as an educator, most recently at Central High School in Phoenix where she taught English and ESL.



She passed her love of history, reading, animals and sports on to her sons, especially the Patriots and Red Sox while living in Massachusetts. She had lived in Arizona over the past 30 years and grew to enjoy D'Backs, Cardinals and Suns.



Traveling was a passion for Kate. It started initially with trips to Hawaii, South America and chaperoning a school trip to Spain. Highlights of Kate's adventures include Tahiti and the Society Islands, traveling through the Panama Canal on her way to the Galapagos Islands, cruising the Rhine touring the castles of Holland and Hungary, going to festival in Barcelona, traveling to Iceland and Greenland to see the Northern Lights, and traveling to the Arctic Circle through Alaska with her sister Marilyn. Her last trip ended at Abbey Road in England.



Kate leaves behind two sons, Christopher and Jonathan, his wife Summer and her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Michael, Emersen and Indiana as well as her nieces Kathy, Peggy, Juli, Carrie and her nephew Doug and their extended families.



She will be buried at the National Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with her husband Michael Cullen on Friday, July 10th where she has always wished to be.



She was a good woman, she loved her family and the world was a better place with her in it.









