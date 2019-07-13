|
Marion E. Vest Collins
Phoenix - Marion E. Vest Collins, age 89, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed from this life to her heavenly home on July 8, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1930 in Orchardville, Illinois to Ogie and Hester (Brock) Vest. She was raised on a farm in Southern Illinois, attended a one-room school and grew up surrounded by a large and loving family of brothers, cousins, uncles and aunts.
In 1951, she married Clifford Withrow and moved with him to various military and employment locations in Mississippi, Colorado, Illinois and Ohio before coming to Arizona in 1963. She began her working career teaching in a one-room school in Illinois. Later, she was courtroom stenographer for the U. S. Air Force, a Land Law Examiner for the U. S. Bureau of Land Management and an Administrative Clerk for the Department of the Interior Solicitor's Office.
After Clifford's death in 1972, she married Glendon Collins in 1976. Her main interests were her church, her children and her families - the Vest's, the Withrow's and the Collins's. Cooking, organizing and serving were her specialties and her families and her church provided many opportunities to excel. She liked to travel; visiting places throughout the United States, England, Israel, Ireland and Canada. For many years she was an active member of Reap What You Sew - a quilting group at First Christian Church. She and Glen built and enjoyed a cabin in Bert Lee Park in the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff.
Marion is survived by her husband of 43 years, Glen; her children, Bronwyn McCormick and her husband, Joe, Mark Withrow, Jill Withrow and Jon Withrow and his wife, Nguyen; her step-children; Alan Collins and his wife, Karen, and Gary Collins; 3 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and brothers, George Brock (Jane) Vest of Illinois, Dempsey (Carmen) Vest of Texas. And brother, Joe (Norma) Vest, who predeceased her.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM at First Christian Church, 6750 North 7th Ave., Phoenix, Arizona.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley and the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 13, 2019