Marion Hammond
Tempe - Marion J. Hammond, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Tang Assisted Living, LLC in Tempe, Arizona.Her husband of 63 years, Harold D. Hammond, died on March 14, 2011. Marion leaves behind her daughter, Marilyn Fields; her son and his wife, Howard and Amy Hammond; and her granddaughter, Julie Irene Hammond. Marion's other daughter, Carol, died in childbirth. Marion was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on August 2, 1928. Her parents were Darius and Evalena Talley, and her siblings were Roy, Norman, and Marlena. While in high school, Marion worked as a telephone operator, a difficult job during World War II. With a high-school diploma, Marion moved to Oklahoma City and graduated from Hills Business School, where she met Harold, her future husband. Harold had been an Air Force officer and navigator during the war. When he re-enlisted, Marion became a military officer's wife and raised their two children, as the family moved several times around the country. When Harold retired from the Air Force, the family put down roots in Needham and Burlington, Massachusetts. Harold pursued a second career as a software documentation manager, while Marion worked as a bookkeeper for a florist and later as an insurance underwriter for Arkwright Insurance Company. When Marion retired, she and Harold moved to sunny Chandler, Arizona. Marion strongly believed in social justice and equality. She loved history and always sought the truth. Marion was very active in the Needham Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon. Marion had a warm and loving heart, always with a kind word when it was needed. Marion loved gardening and cultivated roses. Marion loved her family, and her family adored her. Funeral services will be held on September 9, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary, 4310 E. Southern Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona. Burial will occur later in the day at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Marion always donated to the . In lieu of flowers, people may contribute to the , or to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019