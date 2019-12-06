|
|
Marion L. "Terry" Wright
Marion L. "Terry" Wright, 91, died peacefully at her home in Scottsdale on August 20th, 2019. She was born on September 4th, 1927, and grew up on the Terrill family farm in rural south-central Kansas. She was educated in a one-room country schoolhouse prior to attending high school in the "big city" of Partridge (pop. 250), and in 1948 she graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Music and a Minor in Education. While there, she met John Wright, a fellow Kansan who had served as a Navy Radar instructor during World War II. They were married in Partridge in June 1949. For the most of the next two years they lived in a 25-foot trailer as John worked on a series of Rural Electrification projects in Kansas and Colorado, rarely staying in one place more than a few weeks at a time. When an offer for steady work came from General Electric, the couple moved to California just in time for the birth of their first son. Several more moves and two more sons followed, and in 1957 John acquired a plum job in GE's new computer division in Phoenix. The young family - soon to include a daughter - finally found a permanent home in Scottsdale. It was the perfect place for Marion to raise a family and develop new friendships after years of near-constant travel and relocations.
Settling in Scottsdale also allowed Marion to pursue her love of choral music. She sang, performed, recorded, and toured with the McConnell Singers and the Valley Presbyterian Church Choir for 60 years. Being part of the "Valley Prez" choir was one of the great joys of her life and the basis of many longtime friendships.
After her four "baby boomer" children settled into their own adult lives, Marion was able to devote more time to singing, spending time with her friends, and traveling. After John retired they took some extended vacations, including a McConnell Singers tour of Eastern Europe where the group sang in the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany as part of the celebration for the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II. Other trips followed, some with the McConnell Singers and some with the Senior Group at Valley Presbyterian Church. Notable destinations included the United Kingdom, New York City, Washington DC and Hawaii. Marion also attended her grandchildren's weddings: one in El Paso and one at the 8500-foot high Alta Lodge Ski Resort in Utah. Her house in Scottsdale was "home base" for many family gatherings, especially during the holiday season. These visits usually involved epic Yahtzee tournaments that became a Wright family tradition.
Marion - known to most as "Terry" - never forgot her Kansas roots. She always retained the values she was raised with: hard work, common sense, a positive can-do attitude, the importance of family, a love of music, and a sly sense of humor. The latter was especially important when raising four children who thought they had their mom all figured out. She kept surprising us right up until the end, winning big-time at the very last Yahtzee game she ever played.
Marion was predeceased by her husband John in 2009 and by her beloved siblings Iantha, Norman, and Tom. She is survived by her children Mike, Bob (Cindy), Tom, and Kathy; her grandchildren Eric and Anna; her great-grandson Elias; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held for family and close friends at Valley Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale with internment in the Memorial Garden at the Church.
Donations in Marion's honor may be made to the Valley Presbyterian Church Music Program, St. Mary's Food Bank, Arizona Humane Society, or the Partridge (Kansas) Community Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019