Marion Lenore Isaacson



Phoenix - Marion Lenore Isaacson passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Lenore was born on August 15, 1929 in Phoenix, Arizona. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School and worked in women's fashion. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents Selma and Michael Atrich, and her sister Rosemary Hemphill. Lenore married the love of her life, William Isaacson, in December 1967. She had a true passion for the card game Bridge. She belonged to various bridge groups and would play 2-3 times a week. Besides bridge, she loved to play the organ, cook and entertain large groups of friends and family. She was always there for everyone and willing to lend a helping hand or help them through rough times. She is loved and admired by so many surviving family members and friends. Quite simply, she was one-of-a-kind. Memorial Service will be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary