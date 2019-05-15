Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Rosary
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Marita Claire Ryan Driscoll Obituary
Marita Claire Ryan Driscoll

Phoenix - Marita Claire Ryan Driscoll of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. Marita was born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania on July 8, 1942 to Suzanne and Richard Ryan. Marita spent the first 12 years of her life living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona with her family in 1954. She attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary School and Xavier Catholic High School. She graduated from Melrose Academy Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1960. She married James Peter Driscoll Sr and moved to Brooklyn, New York. Marita moved back to Phoenix in 1965 with her family. She graduated from Bryman Medical School in 1977. She is survived by her three sons, James Peter Driscoll Jr, John Patrick Cooney Driscoll and Daniel Ryan Driscoll, her grandchildren Miranda Elizabeth Driscoll Allworth and Melissa Christine Driscoll and her great-grandchildren Danika Elizabeth Allworth and Bennett Edward Allworth. Marita co-founded the Legion of Mary at St. Francis Xavier Parish. She was a practicing Roman Catholic and was very interested in family history and genealogy along with Pennsylvania history. As a loving mother you could always count on mom for affection and inspiration on any given day. She will always be remembered for her big loving smile and lightheartedness.

Funeral services have been held. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 15, 2019
