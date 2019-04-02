|
Marjorie Fain Sarager
Phoenix - Marjorie Fain Sarager, 93, passed away March 28, 2019. She lived throughout the valley and loved her native Arizona. Born September 19,1925 in her family home in Mesa, Marjorie was the only daughter of John Fain and Eva Vance, with only three of her five brothers living to adulthood.
After being separated for a year because of WWII, Marjorie married her beloved "Johnnie" on January 19, 1945 in the Mesa Temple. John was only on a short leave before having get on a ship that headed to the Pacific. Reunited after the war, they moved into a home in Phoenix built by John. Marjorie loved being a woman. She loved being a wife and mother to their nine children: Donise (Lloyd Price), Martin (Rhonda), Nancy (Byron Jackson). Ted (Patti), Andrew (Marcinelle), Toby (Peter Christensen), Bennett (Karen), Amanda (deceased), Matthew and 37 Grandchildren and many Great-grandchildren. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, John, (1981), her daughter, Amanda (1974), and all of her brothers.
Marjorie had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ serving in Primary, Young Women, Relief Society and in the temple. She served a full-time mission in England and Los Angeles. She loved entertaining, traveling the world and always had a game to play. Her lifelong example of kindness and forgiveness will be missed.
Interment will be at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, April 5, 2019 at 9:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be the same day at 1150 W. Elliot Rd., Gilbert, AZ at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 2, 2019