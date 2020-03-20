|
Marjorie Jane Brooks Barnum
Marjorie Jane Brooks Barnum was the second of six children born to W. Dallas and Frances J. Brooks. She was born on January 9, 1935, in Prescott, Arizona. She had a lively childhood and loved her Prescott home.
In 1948, Dallas purchased a store on the corner of Williams Field and Gilbert Roads in Chandler where Marjorie worked through her teen years. A graduate of Chandler High School, Marjorie met her love of nearly sixty-six years.
Marjorie Brooks married Bernard Barnum in 1954. Together, they had five children. Marjorie served her community as an active member of Chandler First Church of the Nazarene. She led many youth, missions, and drama programs over the years. She taught a citywide Bible study - LIFT and formed amazing friendships.
Marjorie was a born educator and was a founder of Chandler Christian School which opened its doors to the community in 1974. She touched the lives of her students throughout her tenure at Galveston and Bologna Elementary Schools. Marjorie was a lifelong learner - she never quit gaining knowledge or encouraging others to do the same. She obtained her Master's in Education degree in 1994 from Northern Arizona University.
In retirement, Marjorie poured her life into her twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She cheered each one on and never missed an event. She was dedicated to praying for each person in her life. She was committed to her God, her family, and her friends.
Marjorie went to meet her Lord face to face Saturday morning March 14, 2020. She will forever be dancing in our souls. Marjorie Jane Brooks Barnum is survived by her husband Bernard, her five children and their spouses: June Barnum Wyma (John), Rhonda Barnum Schanaker (Paul), Celes Barnum Oman, Allyn Barnum (Kim), Jennifer Barnum Murphree, her twelve grandchildren and her eleven great grandchildren.
Services will be announced when the health threat has passed.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Marjorie Barnum Lifelong Learning Fund 700 N. Dobson #26 Chandler, AZ 85224.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020