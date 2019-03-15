Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Reichhard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Jean "Marge" Reichhard


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie Jean "Marge" Reichhard Obituary
Marjorie Jean "Marge" Reichhard

- - Marjorie Jean "Marge" Reichhard passed Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer and Lewy Body Dementia. She was born in Rochester, NY on October 3, 1937 to Susan Covell McMullen and George McMullen. She is proceeded in passing by her beloved daughter Ruth Louise. Marge is survived by her loving husband Robert Edward, son and daughter-in-law Robert Edward Jr and Caren Reichhard, grandson and grand-daughter-in-law Robert John and Chelsea Reichhard, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Marge worked for many years for Frontier Communications in Monroe, NY as a customer service representative. She was active in Union (IBEW) affairs as assistant shop steward, shop steward, chief steward, and finally co-chair of the bargaining unit.

Her great love was her pets and many cats and dogs over the years. In later years, she enjoyed the local casinos and the challenge of the penny slots.

There will be no public service. Memorial donations to:

Lewy Body Dementia Association

912 Killian Hill Rd SW

Lilburn, GA 30047

or www.lbda.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.