|
|
Marjorie Jean "Marge" Reichhard
- - Marjorie Jean "Marge" Reichhard passed Sunday, March 10, 2019, after a long battle with breast cancer and Lewy Body Dementia. She was born in Rochester, NY on October 3, 1937 to Susan Covell McMullen and George McMullen. She is proceeded in passing by her beloved daughter Ruth Louise. Marge is survived by her loving husband Robert Edward, son and daughter-in-law Robert Edward Jr and Caren Reichhard, grandson and grand-daughter-in-law Robert John and Chelsea Reichhard, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Marge worked for many years for Frontier Communications in Monroe, NY as a customer service representative. She was active in Union (IBEW) affairs as assistant shop steward, shop steward, chief steward, and finally co-chair of the bargaining unit.
Her great love was her pets and many cats and dogs over the years. In later years, she enjoyed the local casinos and the challenge of the penny slots.
There will be no public service. Memorial donations to:
Lewy Body Dementia Association
912 Killian Hill Rd SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
or www.lbda.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 15, 2019