Marjorie Johnson Ellicott
Phoenix - Marge passed away on Saturday, April 13, surrounded by her children, after a long illness. She was born on July 18,1932, in Los Angeles, California, to Katharine and Robert Johnson. She graduated from San Marino High School in South Pasadena and attended the University of Arizona, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
In 1957, Marge moved to Phoenix, where she made many friends and served as a member of the Junior League of Phoenix, president of the Heard Museum Guild and a member of the Phoenix Symphony Guild. She served as director of the Central Arizona Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, followed by a 17-year career with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.
Marge enjoyed 55 years of friendship with a group of friends calling themselves "Bitch and Stitch." She also enjoyed playing tennis, bridge club, trading stocks, playing Words With Friends and vacationing on Coronado Island.
Marge was predeceased by three husbands, Reginald G. Smith (Reg), John F. Christianson (Jack) and J. Thomas Ellicott (Tom), and her sister Nancy Johnson Lyddon. She is survived by her children, Douglas Smith, Jeffrey Christianson (Cathy), Sharon Mattern (Hal) and Leslie Anne Smith, and her stepson J. Thomas Ellicott Jr. (Tom).
She also is survived by grandchildren Chad Sullivan, Henley White, Emily Smith and Courtney Christianson. Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, May 4, at Saint Barnabas On the Desert, 6715 N. Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, followed by a light lunch reception at the church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019