Marjorie K. Thornton
Phoenix - Marjorie "Marge" Thornton died peacefully at Sagewood, a continuing care facility, in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 88. Her husband Neil and all four children were present.
Marge is survived by her husband Neil Thornton, who still resides at Sagewood. Marge is also survived by her children and their spouses Terryl and Dave Crowe of Portland, Tricia and Mike Matthews of Seattle, Rick and Anh Thornton of San Diego, Lori Holmes and Tony Re of Portland. They have nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her brothers Lionel and George Harris also survive her.
Marge fell in love with Neil while attending high school in Lewiston, Idaho. They married in 1952 and had 68 wonderful years of marriage- a life well lived! While Neil served in the Air Force, the couple was based in Chicago. They then spent six years in Seattle before settling in Portland, OR, to raise their children. Marge was a full-time mom with occasional stints as a legal secretary. She was a great cook and loved a good party, especially if it involved dancing and laughter. Her laughter was infectious.
In 1988, they bought a second home in Arizona, where Marge could pursue her love of swimming and golf. She was an avid sun worshiper and loved to walk, even after having both hips replaced. She was a solid bridge partner and loved to read.
In 2012, Marge and Neil moved to Sagewood. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease eight years ago. Due to her gradual decline, Marge spent the past several years of her life in the Acacia Health Center at Sagewood. The family would like to thank all of the many wonderful and caring nurses and caregivers at Acacia.
A private service for the family will be held at Hansen Desert Hills Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Paul Fredericks. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2020