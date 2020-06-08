Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie L. Maxcy



Chandler - A Celebration of Life Service for Marjorie L. Maxcy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Desert Gateway Baptist Church, 2175 South Gilbert Road, Gilbert, Arizona, 85295. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marjorie's name to Desert Gateway Baptist Church's Missions Fund.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store