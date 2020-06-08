Marjorie L. Maxcy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie L. Maxcy

Chandler - A Celebration of Life Service for Marjorie L. Maxcy will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Desert Gateway Baptist Church, 2175 South Gilbert Road, Gilbert, Arizona, 85295. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marjorie's name to Desert Gateway Baptist Church's Missions Fund.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Desert Gateway Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved