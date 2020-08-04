1/1
Marjorie Lee (Jones) Dight-Cozby
1926 - 2020
Marjorie Lee (Jones) Dight-Cozby

Scottsdale - Marjorie Lee (Jones) Dight-Cozby, beloved mother of Reardon and Jet, and grandmother of Russell, passed away July 29, 2020, at age 94, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Marjorie was born in Oklahoma in 1926 and moved to Arizona in 1943. A true pioneer of women in business, she served the Industrial Commission of Arizona for 42 years, the last 20 years as Claims Manager and was a member of the Arizona International Toastmasters Club. Thereafter, she served as a Consultant to the Workers Compensation community, held offices in the International Association of Industrial accident Boards and Commissions, and is past president of its Western Region.

Marjorie's leadership talent, generosity and kindness to others improved the lives of countless people. She was a Charter member of the Paradise Valley Methodist Church

She is preceded in death by Bill Dight, her first husband of 52 years, and Delmar Cozby, her second husband of 15 years; her parents Lee and Etta Jones and five siblings and many friends. Each held a special place in her heart. Marjorie will be remembered fondly by all who knew her in life.

Visitation will be held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E. Peak Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID19. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association, 2929 South 48th Street, Tempe, Arizona, 85282.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
