Marjorie Louise Campbell
1920 - 2020
Marjorie Louise Campbell, 99, passed away on April 6th 2020. Marjorie (Marge) was born in Waltham, MA on December 5th, 1920. She was preceded in death by John J. Cronin, the love of her life. She was also married to Ross Campbell, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by three children Kevin Cronin (Lynn), Kathleen Stansberry (Del) and Michael Cronin (Ronda); five grandchildren, Troy Stansberry, Maureen Kottmer (Kevin), Sarah Cronin, Patrick Cronin (Maki) and Clare Cronin; and four great grandchildren, Jenny, Maren, Jake and Joseph.

Marjorie grew up in Massachusetts and permanently moved to Phoenix in the late 1950's. Marjorie was employed by APS for 17 years and retired in 1975. Marjorie enjoyed golf and bowling; later in life discovered the joy of water aerobics with her many friends at Scottsdale House.

Marjorie was a strong woman who raised her three children on her own and was always proud of their accomplishments. She had tremendous love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was always happiest when the family would get together.

She will be missed tremendously, but years of many memories will always be with us.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
