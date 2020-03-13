|
Marjorie Lucile Maxcy
Chandler - Marjorie Lucile Maxcy of Chandler Arizona passed from this life into eternal life in heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 9, 2020. She was born to John Ross Beard and Edith Mildred Wadley Beard on October 30, 1921 in Bowden, Oklahoma. She grew up on Pine Street where her father had an auto salvage business which he named Square Deal Auto Salvage. She attended Lowell grade school and graduated from Tulsa Central High School on May 27 1938. She then enrolled in a business school in Tulsa. In her first year of attending there she was offered a job at the Cain's Coffee Company. Marjorie was very glad to receive this offer since it was during the depression era and jobs were hard to find. On June 4, 1948 Marjorie married Donald Leroy Turner in Tulsa Oklahoma. They met while attending the same church. They had three children, son Donald Jr., daughter Jeanne & son Mark. They all moved to Pampa, Texas in 1957 where they raised their family. Marjorie and Don moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1976. Marjorie always enjoyed music and sang in the choir at each church she attended. She spent all of her adult life as a wife, mother and homemaker. She spent her life sharing her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ wherever she went. Her Christian faith was expressed daily in her words and actions. She supported missions and missionaries so the gospel of Jesus Christ would be shared throughout the world. Marjorie married Louis Maxcy on July 10, 2004 and has lived in Chandler ever since. Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don Turner, three brothers: Buell Lavern Beard [Buddy], John Ross Beard Jr. [Dune] and Billy Don Beard. Marjorie is survived by her husband Louis Maxcy, three married children Donald Turner, Jr. (Marla), Jeanne Thompson (Sam) and Mark Turner (Pam), 9 grand children, 12 great grand children, several nephews and nieces including nephew & niece Jimmy & Julie Beard, and four married stepsons Richard (Kim), Joel (Anetta), Mark (Sabrina) and Todd (Debbie) Maxcy; seven step grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday April 4, 2020 at Desert Gateway Baptist Church, 2175 South Gilbert Road, Gilbert, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marjorie's name to Desert Gateway Baptist Church's Missions Fund, 2175 South Gilbert Road, Gilbert, Arizona 85295.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020