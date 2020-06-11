Marjorie Maxine (Wilson) Reynoso
1921 - 2020
Marjorie Maxine (Wilson) Reynoso

Chandler - Marjorie Maxine (Wilson) Reynoso, 98, went to Heaven on March 10, 2020 at her residence in Chandler, Arizona.

Margie was born on July 3, 1921, in Kingwood, West Virginia, the youngest of five, to Lawrence "Doc" and Georgia (Dodge) Wilson. Margie grew up in Kingwood and graduated from Kingwood High. She attended West Virginia Technical College, majoring in History.

Margie lived an interesting life, working in Washington D.C. for the military intelligence during WWII. She also worked in Alaska for the government where she learned how to fly Piper Cubs and ski. She married Arthur (Art) Reynoso and moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she lived the remainder of her life.

Margie is survived by her three children, Peggy Reynoso, Cathy Robles and Steve Reynoso. She had 8 grandchildren, Nathan, Joshua, Manuel, Cristina, Michelle, Nicholas, Michael and Jonathan. She also had 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for June 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3405 West Ray Rd., Chandler, Arizona 85226. Father Martin Diaz, Margie's nephew, will be officiating.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
