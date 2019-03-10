Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
4141 North 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
(602) 263-7946
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Community United Methodist Church
104 W Western Ave
Avondale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Templeton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (Marge) Templeton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie (Marge) Templeton Obituary
Marjorie (Marge) Templeton

Phoenix - Marjorie (Marge) Templeton, age 93, died on Monday, February 04, 2019 at the La Loma Care Center in Litchfield Park Arizona. A memorial service will be held at Christ Community United Methodist Church (104 W Western Ave, Avondale, Arizona), Saturday, March 16, at 11:00 am. All are welcome to attend and to remain afterwards for a time of sharing and celebrating Marge's life. The full obituary can be found on-line at the Advantage Funerals obituary page. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either the Lura Turner Homes (Home for disabled adults) or (Parkinson's research) both areas dear to Marge's heart.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now