Marjorie (Marge) Templeton
Phoenix - Marjorie (Marge) Templeton, age 93, died on Monday, February 04, 2019 at the La Loma Care Center in Litchfield Park Arizona. A memorial service will be held at Christ Community United Methodist Church (104 W Western Ave, Avondale, Arizona), Saturday, March 16, at 11:00 am. All are welcome to attend and to remain afterwards for a time of sharing and celebrating Marge's life. The full obituary can be found on-line at the Advantage Funerals obituary page. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either the Lura Turner Homes (Home for disabled adults) or (Parkinson's research) both areas dear to Marge's heart.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019