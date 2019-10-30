|
|
Marjory J. Hammontree (Huntington)
Marjory J Hammontree (Huntington) passed away peacefully in Scottsdale,Arizona, on October 16, 2019.
Marjory was born on March 21, 1930, in Escanaba, Michigan the oldest child of Richard and Ethel Huntington where in her childhood years, she moved with her family to Salt Lake City, Utah then later to Phoenix, Arizona where she met her husband to be, William (Bill), at Phoenix College.
She is survived by her three sons, William L. III and wife Barbara A., Timothy R. and wife Sue M., and Robert Kevin and wife Debbie A. Also, four grandchildren which include: William L. IV, Kyle B., Rebecca A., and Joshua D. Nine great grandchildren include: Kylie M., Kellie N., Morgan M., Justice R., Canon R., Sawyer R., and Hudson R., Dylan L., and Mia B. Two great-great grandchildren include: Marc Anthony III, and Brooklyn M. Marjory was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) in 2015.
While her kids grew up, and when they left home to start their own lives, she took up painting oils and pastels as a hobby and business. Her paintings wound up in many homes and businesses throughout the country. She loved painting!
Marjory was a devoted wife, and loving mother throughout her life. She always wanted to know how everyone was, and what they were doing. She loved following her family on Facebook and always had funny little comments to make in our shared photo albums. Her IPad was her next best thing to being there.
We will miss her!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Marjory' s honor be sent to the Arizona Humane Society of Phoenix. Arrangements are being handled by Hansen Mortuaries where a guest book has been placed online. Private services will be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019