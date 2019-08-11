|
|
Mark Adinolfi
Phoenix - Mark Adinolfi, 51, of Phoenix passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with ALS. Mark was born in Framingham, MA to Luciano and Kathleen Adinolfi. He earned a bachelor's degree in science from Purdue University, where he met the love of his life, soul mate and wife, Jeane. Mark and Jeane were blessed with a daughter, Sophia. They shared their love of gourmet cuisine with Sophia enjoying their favorite Food Network programs, cooking together and turning her into a true "foodie". That passion for good food fueled a flourishing sales career for Mark starting with the Frito-Lay Corporation and then advancing to Waring Commercial Products. Mark is survived by his wife, Jeane, daughter, Sophia, mother, Kathleen, sister, Nanci, brother, Jeff, mother-in-law, Charlotte, father-in-law, Victor Jr., brother-in-law, Victor III, sister-in-law, Julia as well as nephew, Joe and nieces, Chloe and Jessica. His father, Luciano, preceded him in death. Mark will be remembered most for his abundant positive attitude, bravery in his battle with ALS, his strong faith and love for his family. A Visitation will be held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Friday, August 16 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm with a Funeral Mass at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00am. Details are available at messingermortuary.com. Donations can be made to ALS Association Arizona Chapter.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019