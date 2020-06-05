Mark Alan Satern
Phoenix - Mark Alan Satern, 71, of Phoenix passed away quietly at Sherman Home Hospice on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mark was born on December 24, 1948, in Sibley, Iowa. He is survived by two sisters, one brother, two nieces, one nephew, and two great-nephews. Cremation of remains is being handled by Messinger Mortuary of Scottsdale. A full obituary can be found at: www.messingermortuary.com/obituary
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.