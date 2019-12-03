Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Neuberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Anthony Neuberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Anthony Neuberger Obituary
Mark Anthony Neuberger

Phoenix - On December 1, 2019, Mark Neuberger passed away to join our heavenly Father. Mark was 65 years old and preceded in death by his wife Cari Gzrchick, his brothers Michael (Vicki) Neuberger, John (Kathy) Neuberger and Peter (Becky) Neuberger, his sisters Julie Erickson and Mary Neuberger, his nieces Claire, Amy and Anne, nephews David, John, Paul, Brian, Andrew and Scott and his in-laws Barbara and Bill Grzchick. Mark was active in sporting events, cards and music. He was a U.S. Marshal for twenty-eight of his fifty-one year career. Mark was a Court Security Inspector in Phoenix for most of it. He loved talking about his career in federal law enforcement. People would enjoy listening to his stories from throughout his career. However, his first love was his loved ones. Funeral services will be held on December 21st at 10:00am at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale followed by burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now