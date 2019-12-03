|
Mark Anthony Neuberger
Phoenix - On December 1, 2019, Mark Neuberger passed away to join our heavenly Father. Mark was 65 years old and preceded in death by his wife Cari Gzrchick, his brothers Michael (Vicki) Neuberger, John (Kathy) Neuberger and Peter (Becky) Neuberger, his sisters Julie Erickson and Mary Neuberger, his nieces Claire, Amy and Anne, nephews David, John, Paul, Brian, Andrew and Scott and his in-laws Barbara and Bill Grzchick. Mark was active in sporting events, cards and music. He was a U.S. Marshal for twenty-eight of his fifty-one year career. Mark was a Court Security Inspector in Phoenix for most of it. He loved talking about his career in federal law enforcement. People would enjoy listening to his stories from throughout his career. However, his first love was his loved ones. Funeral services will be held on December 21st at 10:00am at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale followed by burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019