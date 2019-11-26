|
Mark Beierwaltes
Scottsdale - 1958-2019
Mark Beierwaltes, 61, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ, after a brief battle with cancer.
Mark was born on September 9, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to Barbara and Andrew Beierwaltes.
He was the beloved husband of Mauricio Pereira. He is survived by his siblings, in-laws and many nephews and nieces.
Mark was a tax attorney with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for over 30 years.
He was a generous soul who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
If you would like to make a contribution in his memory , please make a donation to The Phoenix Film Festival accessing the gofund.me page gf.me/u/ww3a2w
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019