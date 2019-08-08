|
|
Mark Howard Gershaw
Surprise - Mark Howard Gershaw, 58, born January 14, 1961, in Tucson, Arizona, passed away surrounded by devastated family and friends on July 4, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona. His family moved to Yuma, Arizona, in 1964, and Mark lived and learned there until he moved to Tempe at 18 years old to achieve his degree at Arizona State University.
He was predeceased by his loving Grandparents; Walter Gershaw, Dorothy Rosen Gershaw, Paul Lapedus and Faye Gutstein Lapedus.
He is survived and dearly missed by the daughter of his heart; Kim Slotter Parkin of Tempe, Arizona, his parents; David Alan Gershaw and Marlene Lapedus Gershaw of Sun City West, AZ, his siblings; Denni Ann Gershaw-Smith (Willy Smith) of Tucson, AZ, Aryeh Gershaw of Ma'ale Amos, Israel, and Bryan Gershaw (Jennifer) of Phoenix, AZ.
He is also survived by his grieving nieces and nephews; Katina Krittenen(Malcolm Brown), John Smith (Shameika), Chris Smith (Chelsea), Karolyn Smith, Michal Gershaw, Benyamin Gershaw, Akiva Gershaw, Rachel Gershaw, Daniel Gershaw, Kristina Rocker, and April Silvas (Steve). Great nieces and nephews; Dante Smith, Darius Smith, Arianna Brown, Nia Smith, Braxton Smith, Julian Smith, Aspen Smith, Nyarai Brown, Jacey Rocker, Kaleb Rocker, Selina Silvas and Zoe Silvas.
He is survived by his grieving Aunt and Uncle; Roger and Judie Gershaw, of Centennial, CO, cousins Laura Gershaw Haller (Seth) in Chandler, AZ, Matt Gershaw (Tracy) of Centennial, CO, Karen Goodwin, Lanie Martin (Chris) and family of Chandler, AZ, Lisa Goodwin and family of Gilbert, AZ, Shirlyn Oxman, Vicki Oxman (Tab Henricks) of Gilbert AZ, Janice Roth and family of Northridge, CA, and Mickey Gutstein (Sima Staav) of Yorba Linda, CA.
He is survived and mourned by his closest friends, Jason and Kristal Harris and their families, Jarmo and Erica Monttinen and their two kids (Suvi and Niko) of Mason, Ohio, Craig Slotter of Cave Creek, AZ, Duane Warnken and Sean Baeza, living in Arizona.
He is predeceased by his beloved dachshunds Chili and Happy and survived by his most recent loving companions, Maverick and Sasha.
Mark had close friends everywhere, from his many jobs at ABCO, Microage/Pinacor, Avnet, Technologies Solutions and Techdata, (Jerry van West) to the ASU Women's Indoor Volleyball Team, (Sanja Tomasevic, Carlos Moreno, and many players)and numerous Sand and Indoor Volleyball Teams that he played on for many years, with dear friends like Mike Dyer, John Barron III, Julia Frasquillo, and Nancy and Brian Miller to name just a few. He is also survived by his wild and crazy Poker pals in Cards for 'Tards: Ron Peck, Bob Blankemeier, Brad Mahon, Frank Angulo, Kevin Connolly, Dean Distasio, Bob Ewolt, Henry Dominguez, Bobby Aguilar, Kapri Kennard, Ben Friedman, Mike Dolan and Tim Weston, who at various times accompanied him on his multiple trips to the World Series of Poker, where he hit the money once-one of the proudest times of his life.
Mark was generous to a fault and would buy out vendors in Mexico and Cuba and give the goods to children nearby. He donated to many charities and also gave school supplies to school drives and his nieces and nephews, as well as food to the homeless.
Mark was a Superior salesman. Mark was a six-time winner of Excalibur, an annual sales recognition program of his employer. The program rewarded top sales performers for outstanding performance, and Mark had the pleasure of traveling to the Hawaiian islands six times as a guest of the company because of his prowess. As a five-time winner (2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013 and one more time after 2014) of this extraordinary accomplishment, Mark also had the honor of receiving an Excalibur sword, a life-size Spanish sword, which he proudly displayed in his home.
Mark traveled all around the world, experiencing its' wonders and different cultures. The world is a poorer place without him. If we have not mentioned you by name, we apologize.
He was interred at Sunland Memorial Park, 15826 Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, Arizona 85351 on July 5, 2019.
If desired, Please donate in his memory to the .
A Celebration of Life-Potluck and Charity Poker Tournament is being held in Chandler on 10 August 2019. If you would like to participate, please contact Denni Ann at [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 8, 2019