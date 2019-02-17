|
|
Mark K. Hodo III
Tempe - Mark K. Hodo III peacefully passed away on January 31st, 2019, at the age of 67. He was born on April 8th, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Mark & Elsie Hodo, and left behind a son Joshua. Please join us for a Celebration of His Life to be held on Saturday, February 23rd from 4-8pm at 2307 E. El Parque Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mark's name to the Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019