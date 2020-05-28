Mark Kociemba
Mark Kociemba

Glendale - Mark Allen Kociemba, 66, born 8/24/1953 in Avon, MN to Mark Theodore Kociemba and Rose Marie Czech. Mark passed away on 5/24/2020 in Glendale, AZ in his home surrounded by loved ones. Mark worked at Polar Manufacturing in Minnesota and later became a mechanic. He moved his family to Vernal, UT in 1982 where he was a self-employed mechanic. Then in 1987 he moved his family to Glendale, AZ cause he was tired of shoveling snow. Mark worked at Lou Grubb Chevrolet for several years before changing jobs and going to Peoria Pontiac GMC. Mark retired shortly after his first bout of chemo/radiation from his Multiple Myeloma diagnosis. Mark enjoyed woodworking, hunting and being part of the Packard car club. Mark is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his mother Rose Marie Kociemba, father in law George Edwards and brother in law Bill Edwards. Mark leaves behind his father Mark T. Kociemba, Sr., his wife of 21 years, Ardith (Bunny) Kociemba, his sisters Marsha (John) Rakotz, Marlys (Ron) Kaiser and Marlene (Myron) Skroch, his mother-in-law Marjorie Edwards, brother-in-law Allen (Nancy) Edwards. Mark also leaves behind his 4 children from a previous marriage with Josephine (Maile) Mendez; Neil (Amy) Kociemba, Sherry (Jason) Swisher, Tania (Brandon) Vasconcellos and Jason (Debbie) Kociemba, his stepdaughter Tami (Dave) Hampson. Mark leaves behind several nieces and nephews and 11 grandchildren, 2 step granddaughters and 1 great-granddaughter.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condlences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
