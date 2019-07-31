|
|
Mark Philip Zimmerman
Scottsdale - Mark Philip Zimmerman was born in Bogota, New Jersey on June 22, 1957. He passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019. Mark was retired after many years with Arctic Air. He was a loving and charming man and the beloved husband and best friend of wife Beth Mangis. Mark is also survived by his dearly loved family in New Jersey: mother, Dionne and siblings, Paul, Marie, Jane and Claire and their spouses, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark was a great husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Mark will be greatly missed by all those he loved and all who loved him for his indomitable spirit, sharp wit, intelligence and sense of humor. He will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019