Mark Robert Mills
Phoenix - Mark Mills, 54, of West Side Phoenix, Arizona passed away unexpectedly February 25, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Marie Mills "Babygurl", his son, Mark Robert Mills Jr., his one granddaughter, Alexis Marie Mills, and the mother of his children and best friend, Barbara Bojorquez. He is also survived by his siblings, John Harris (Margie), Yvette Mills (Ed), Noel Mills (Veronica), his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mark is now resting in peace with his mother, Adela Mills, his brother, Robert "Boo Boo" Mills, and his greatnephew, Fabian Valenzuela. Mark was a great Son, Brother, Uncle, Father, Tata, Cousin, and friend to many. He will be missed dearly. Services will be held Tuesday, March 5th at Serenity Chapel in Greenwood Cemetery, 719 N. 27th Ave Phoenix, Arizona. Visitation will be held from 12-1:30, followed by prayer at 1:30, burial will follow immediately after.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 5, 2019