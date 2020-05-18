Mark S. Kichline
Mark S. Kichline, 62, of Avondale, AZ, passed away May 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He will be sorely missed by his spouse, family and friends. A private Celebration Of Life event will take place at an unspecified date.
Mark S. Kichline, 62, of Avondale, AZ, passed away May 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He will be sorely missed by his spouse, family and friends. A private Celebration Of Life event will take place at an unspecified date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 19, 2020.