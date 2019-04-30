|
Mark Seely
Phoenix - Mark Seely, age 51, in the early morning hours of his birthday, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 died in Phoenix, AZ, his home for over 30 years. He was involved in a tragic motorcycle accident on his way to work. From his birth in Warwick, NY on April 20, 1968 to his death, he lived to serve with the biggest heart for others, always putting his faith, family, friends and co-workers before himself. Mark attended Warwick Valley High School in Warwick, NY and Glendale Community College, Glendale, AZ and worked as an airline painter/mechanic for America West, USAir and American Airlines for over 30 years in Phoenix, AZ. He married the love of his life, Alyson Burger Seely on Sept 5, 2018 reuniting their union from their Warwick High School days and lovingly worked to plan for their future together. Mark was a child of Christ and was proud of who he became in his recent years. He was active in supporting several non-profit entities in which he believed and could aide others. Mark will always be remembered as a shining light. Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Alyson Burger Seely of Dallas, TX, his five children, Joseph Sombrovich (28), Janethe (22), Ashley (17), Mary Kate (14) and Mark Jr. (12) and his bonus (step) children, Jack (18) and Tess (16), his mother, Mary H. Seely of Sun City, AZ, siblings Walter S. Seely III (Dorothy) of Longmont, CO and Katherine Christensen (Boyd) of Chandler, AZ and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Walter S. Seely Jr. of Warwick NY (2012).Family, Friends and others whose lives Mark touched are invited to a Celebration of Life 10-11 am on Saturday, May 4th, at SoHo63, 63 E Boston St. Chandler, AZ 85225. The family will available from 9 am - noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund for his children. https://www.gofundme.com/mark-seely-children-education-fund
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 30, 2019