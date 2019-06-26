|
Mark Thomas Schaefer
Albany, OR - August 21, 1957 - May 11, 2019
Mark Schaefer passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Albany, Oregon in the care of Mary Ann Schaefer, and his son, Jason Schaefer. Mark battled Chronic Auto-Immune diseases for over six years, pushing on well past his doctors forecasted life expectancy.
He was born August 21, 1957 in Cut Bank, Montana to Leo and Arlene (Werner) Schaefer.
Mark grew up in Cut Bank, MT where he attended Elementary and Junior High School. His Freshman year of High School was spent at St. Michael' Preparatory School in Silverado, California; Sophomore, Junior, and Senior (1975) years were spent at Cut Bank High School, where Mark excelled in football, receiving a Football Scholarship to Montana Tech in Butte, MT (1975-1976). He then switched pursuits to attend DeVry University in Phoenix, AZ from 1976 thru February of 1978 where completed his bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering. He worked in this field for over 20 year with companies such Hewlett Packard, Digital, and Honeywell before making a career change by starting his own construction company, Paw Creek LLC.
Mark married Mary Ann Givens on February 4, 1978. To this union they had two sons: Jason Schaefer and David Schaefer.
Mark's enjoyment of sports kept him highly active --coaching youth sports, umpiring Little League baseball, refereeing high school football, in addition to participating in the outdoor activities of skiing, fishing, hiking, camping, and rafting.
As much as he loved to be active, he was equally active for the Lord, living each day to give glory to God and His Grace.
Mark is survived by his son Jason Schaefer of Albany, Oregon, his grandchildren Megan and Aaron, and siblings Pat Rikke, Linda Newhouse, Scott Schaefer (Marla), Dana Schaefer, Ann West (Jim), and Paul Schaefer (Audra)
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as his son David Schaefer, and brothers-in law Al Rikke and Bill Newhouse.
Mark's memorial will be in conjunction with the spreading of his mother's ashes in Glacier National Park. A separate memorial will be planned later for friends in the Phoenix area who wish to celebrate Mark's life. Please send a note so we can share details in the future.
Jason Schaefer & Family
C/O Mary Ann Schaefer
581 32nd Ave #6
Albany, OR 97322
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 26, 2019