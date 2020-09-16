Mark V. Mikkelson (Squeak)
Phoenix - A native Phoenician, lost his battle with Lymphoma on Tuesday morning, September 8th at the age of 71.
An Army Veteran, avid golfer, fantastic husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Laura, daughter Kendra, son Travis, 5 grandchildren, his sister Jill Jarman (Chris), a niece and 3 nephews.
His career included new home construction, kitchen cabinet design, and installation, retail support, but his true love was golf, and this was reflected in his 20 years at Ping Golf as their Customer Service Manager.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
in Mark's name.
A private ceremony will be held.
He will be missed by all that met him!