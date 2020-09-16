1/
Mark V. (Squeak) Mikkelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark V. Mikkelson (Squeak)

Phoenix - A native Phoenician, lost his battle with Lymphoma on Tuesday morning, September 8th at the age of 71.

An Army Veteran, avid golfer, fantastic husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Laura, daughter Kendra, son Travis, 5 grandchildren, his sister Jill Jarman (Chris), a niece and 3 nephews.

His career included new home construction, kitchen cabinet design, and installation, retail support, but his true love was golf, and this was reflected in his 20 years at Ping Golf as their Customer Service Manager.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Mark's name.

A private ceremony will be held.

He will be missed by all that met him!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved