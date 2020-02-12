|
Mark Wroton
59, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on February 10, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Susan, his brother-in-law, Don Mynatt, his nephew, Justin Mynatt and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Mark also had several long time and supportive friends in Scottsdale including Kelly Reagin, Joann and Robert Silva, Richard Robinson and many other caring companions. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Wroton and Jack Wroton.
Mark was an exceptional man and friend. If someone needed help he was always there to assist with a smile, a strong back or words of encouragement. He never shied away from adversity.
Mark was a wonderful brother and uncle. He took his nephew with him all over the southwest. If Justin was in Phoenix, he was almost always with his Uncle Mark. As a brother, he was always there for his sister when she needed a little brotherly support.
Mark was an amazing photographer and saw beauty in everything around him. His wonderful pictures will always remind us of his gentle nature. His ready smile and quick wit will be sorely missed.
Although Mark was taken from us far too soon, we celebrate a life well-lived and one lived on his own terms. He has earned an eternity of peace with loved ones that have gone before and those that will follow. His family and friends wish him a wonderful and joyous journey.
Donations in his memory may be made to the (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020