Marlene Ann Ostrander



Marlene Ann Ostrander born to Bertel and Mary Lybeck



in White Plans, New York was called home on The 6th day of October ,2020 at age 88.



Marlene was raised in upstate New York ,spending most her summers Helping out at the Family style Vacation homes on Oswego lake . Among her many other accomplishments she obtained Her Associate's degree, was a veteran having served in the Air Force ,volunteering at Scottsdale's dessert sage Theater and always happy to help out at the voting poles



After her Air Force service, she married Gordon Ostrander and they started their family, While raising three sons, Marlene worked side by side with her husband in the Family's local Gas Station Snow mobile store and the towns one and only Tasty Freeze. Deservingly Marlene and Gordon retired in Arizona enjoying the beautiful desert landscaping, weather, and her favorite, bingo of course.



She is survived by Her Sister Pauline, her three sons Kenneth, Daniel, William and his wife Kelly. Marlene also has 3 grandchildren Brandi, Breanna, and Jake as well as 2 Great Grandchildren Mackenzie and Zoey along with her extended Arizona family, Andrea, Cristian ,Kelsy and Noah. Marlene was loved by so many and will be forever in our Hearts!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store