Marlene Jean "Jo" Grace

Marlene Jean "Jo" Grace Obituary
Marlene Jean "Jo" Grace

June 15, 1942 - October 1, 2019

After 77 successful voyages around the sun, Jo has rejoined her soulmate. A loving and devoted wife and mother, Jo is survived by her brother, David Roman, seven children Jeff, Elaine, James, Julie, Bonnie, Barbara and Marlee, 16 grandchildren as 12 great-grandchildren.

Jo was our North Star and guiding light, loving and beloved, and a fearless pioneer in an age where gender roles were quickly changing. With her sharp wit and keen humor, she ever entertained Ellis - or Sille as he was sometimes known to friends and family who loved him - the entertainer.

We will all miss her deeply.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
