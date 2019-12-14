Services
Marlene LaVerne Ishmael

Marlene LaVerne Ishmael Obituary
Marlene LaVerne Ishmael

Avondale - Marlene LaVerne Ishmael of Avondale, AZ, went to be in the arms of Jesus on December 5, 2019. She was a beloved mother, grandma, great grandma and great great grandma. Marlene is survived by her children: Cynthia Winn, Ralph (Robert) Holmes and Brenda Torres she also had 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her first husband Elmer Holmes, second husband Edwin Ishmael, her son Albert(Bud) Holmes and her grandson Albert Holmes II. She is also preceded by 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Marlene loved to spend time with her large family, attending events at church with her women's group, going to the Senior Center and one of her favorites was playing bingo. She spent her last few years living in Avondale Arizona. Prior to that she was in Surprise, AZ as well as Phoenix, AZ. Marlene was born in St Joseph, Michigan to Ira and Oceanna Craft in 1934. She moved to Arizona with her first husband in 1968 and spent most of her remaining days in Arizona.

The memorial will be at Best Funeral Services at 9380 W Peoria Ave on Tuesday December 17th with viewing at 9:30- 1130 and 11:30 service and 1:30 at the National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 N Cave Creek Road.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019
